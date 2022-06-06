wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes, Renee Paquette, Joey Janela & More React to Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match
Cody Rhodes somehow worked a full Hell in a Cell match at WWE’s PPV tonight with a torn pec and a host of wrestling personalities took to social media to react. As noted, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Hell in a Cell despite his injury. The wrestling world took to Twitter to react and you can see posts by Brandi Rhodes, Renee Paquette, Joey Janela, Bryan Myers and more:
Liberty better not ever tell me "I can't". I'm gonna have this match cued up faster than she can finish her sentence.
Never imagined he would be able to finish that match…and win.
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 6, 2022
COME ON!!!!! His arm! 😑😩😩
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 6, 2022
This is unreal, @CodyRhodes is an animal! Get well soon https://t.co/jZoua3or0V
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 6, 2022
Okay so it’s official :@CodyRhodes isn’t human.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 6, 2022
Insane https://t.co/wAoL0vDBy6
— Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) June 6, 2022
Storytelling 101. Beautiful match.
Respect. Cody ✊🏾
— Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) June 6, 2022
Absolute Warrior.@CodyRhodes
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) June 6, 2022
Wait, Cody wrestled like that? Dammmn.
— Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 6, 2022
Mad respect
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 6, 2022
Nothing but absolute respect to @CodyRhodes. Dude lives and breathes professional wrestling, is willing to give 100% every single night. Tonight was something special only those who truly love this business will understand.
Pure passion, get well soon Cody. #KANG
— Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) June 6, 2022
Can’t teach heart.
— Shawn Spears (@ShawnSpears) June 6, 2022
That bruise huge as sh!t boy…DAMN 👀 pic.twitter.com/apEJ8Hiu6s
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 6, 2022
— 𝕮𝖗𝖚𝖟 𝖉𝖊𝖑 𝕿𝖔𝖗𝖔 •The Prestige• (@deltoro_wwe) June 6, 2022
Absolute machine. @CodyRhodes on the cover & #1 in the next @OfficialPWI 500 guaranteed.
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 6, 2022
https://t.co/y5JVTkMGT4 pic.twitter.com/molgcoPrX1
— The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) June 6, 2022
