Brandi Rhodes, Renee Paquette, Joey Janela & More React to Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes somehow worked a full Hell in a Cell match at WWE’s PPV tonight with a torn pec and a host of wrestling personalities took to social media to react. As noted, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Hell in a Cell despite his injury. The wrestling world took to Twitter to react and you can see posts by Brandi Rhodes, Renee Paquette, Joey Janela, Bryan Myers and more:

Liberty better not ever tell me "I can't". I'm gonna have this match cued up faster than she can finish her sentence. Never imagined he would be able to finish that match…and win. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 6, 2022

COME ON!!!!! His arm! 😑😩😩 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 6, 2022

This is unreal, @CodyRhodes is an animal! Get well soon https://t.co/jZoua3or0V — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 6, 2022

Okay so it’s official :@CodyRhodes isn’t human. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 6, 2022

Storytelling 101. Beautiful match. Respect. Cody ✊🏾 — Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) June 6, 2022

Wait, Cody wrestled like that? Dammmn. — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 6, 2022

Mad respect — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 6, 2022

Nothing but absolute respect to @CodyRhodes. Dude lives and breathes professional wrestling, is willing to give 100% every single night. Tonight was something special only those who truly love this business will understand. Pure passion, get well soon Cody. #KANG — Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) June 6, 2022

Can’t teach heart. — Shawn Spears (@ShawnSpears) June 6, 2022

That bruise huge as sh!t boy…DAMN 👀 pic.twitter.com/apEJ8Hiu6s — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 6, 2022