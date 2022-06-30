Brandi Rhodes Still Reportedly Training In Ring, Debut Episode Of New Show Released

A new report has an update on what Brandi Rhodes has been up to since she exited AEW. Fightful Select reports that Brandi has kept up her in-ring training since she left AEW and Cody Rhodes headed to WWE.

People that the outlet have spoken to say that there is a “cordial” relationship between Brandi and WWE and that multiple things have been discussed, including a potential partnership with the sensory accessibility non-profit KultureCity. Brandi is a member of KultureCity’s board and one of her first deals as AEW Chief Brand Officer was connecting them to the non-profit, an association that still exists.

Rhodes also released the first episode of her series Brandi On The Rocks online this week, and you can see it below per the Nightmare Family Youtube account: