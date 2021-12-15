wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Responds To Negative Fan, Says Her Bank Account Says She’s A Good Wrestler
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to post a photo of herself in her ring gear and was met with a negative comment from a fan. After Rhodes tweeted that she was ‘better than before’, a fan questioned her wrestling ability.
Rhodes responded: “Well Melinda, my bank account sure thinks I am. So I’m gonna take the cash over your tweet… no hard feelings?”
Well Melinda, my bank account sure thinks I am. So I’m gonna take the cash over your tweet… no hard feelings? 💋 https://t.co/Ujmil9T1tc
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 14, 2021
BTB (better.than.before) 💋👑 pic.twitter.com/7zKqRzm0u6
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 14, 2021
