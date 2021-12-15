wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Responds To Negative Fan, Says Her Bank Account Says She’s A Good Wrestler

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to post a photo of herself in her ring gear and was met with a negative comment from a fan. After Rhodes tweeted that she was ‘better than before’, a fan questioned her wrestling ability.

Rhodes responded: “Well Melinda, my bank account sure thinks I am. So I’m gonna take the cash over your tweet… no hard feelings?

