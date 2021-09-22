wrestling
Brandi Rhodes Says Rhodes To the Top Reality Show Was Tony Khan’s Idea
Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ new reality show Rhodes To the Top came from an idea by Tony Khan, according to Brandi herself. The series is set to premiere on TNT September 29th, and while promoting it with Cody in a new interview on the Rich Eisen show, Brandi acknowledged that Khan came up with the idea.
“We’ve been talking about it all day, and I just realized we have it all wrong,” Brandi said per Fightful). “We’ve been saying the wrong thing all day. The reality on it is, it came from Tony. Tony is the original one who was like ‘we should do a reality show with you guys. You can show the backstage and show your lives.’ That was 100% Tony and all day I’ve been saying it was TNT’s idea.”
Cody touched on the content of the show, adding, “From a wrestling perspective, this is the most unprecedented behind the scenes access I have ever seen. AEW is built on the hardcore fan in the first place. I hope they love what they see. It is something you never would have seen in the yesteryears of wrestling.”
