Brandi Rhodes Says It’s ‘Surreal’ That She’s Going To Be A Mom

In an interview with People, Brandi Rhodes spoke about the news that she is pregnant with her first child, which she and Cody revealed on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

She said: “Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news. We’ve had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter. We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now. It’s surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in.“