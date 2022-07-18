Brandi Rhodes Says She Plans To Continue Her In-Ring Career

In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Brandi Rhodes said that she plans to continue her in-ring career, even though she is currently not working for anyone. It was reported last month that she has continued to train in the ring for an eventual return.

She said: “People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn’t be training and getting beat up (laughs) just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud.“