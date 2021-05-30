wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Shares Photos From Baby Shower With AEW Family

May 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Brandi Rhodes

In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes shared photos from the baby shower held for her earlier today by various women who work for AEW.

She wrote: “I love my @AEW family!! Pleading faceRed heart These lovely women came together tonight to celebrate me and Baby Rhodes! We had so much fun and my heart is so full! Thank you ladies so much from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys so much.

Brandi’s pregnancy was announced in December and the baby is due sometime this summer.

