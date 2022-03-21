Brandi Rhodes Bringing A Shot of Brandi To TV As Full Series

With her days in AEW behind her, Brandi Rhodes has het next move set and it involves bringing A Shot of Brandi to television. Deadline reports that the former AEW Chief Brand Officer is teaming with DIGA Studios, the studio behind the Scream and Teen Wolf shows as well as Hot Ones: The Game Show and other projects, for a full half-hour TV series version of her long-running YouTube series.

According to the report, DIGA is currently shopping the series to broadcasters and streamers. Rhodes debuted A Shot of Brandi, which sees her talk with celebrities and wrestlers while they cook, in August of 2018 on her own YouTube channel before bringing it to AEW.

Rhodes told the outlet, “I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail. I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.”

“Brandi is an incredibly dynamic talent who just pops off the screen, and this genre busting concept she created is the perfect showcase for her electric personality,” added Tony DiSanto, CEO of Allyance Media Group & DIGA Studios. “We are beyond excited to dive into this project with her and share some great food, drink, fun and a hell of a lot of laughs with viewers everywhere.”