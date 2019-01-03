Brandi Rhodes Issues Statement on Being Named Chief Brand Officer For AEW

– Brandi Rhodes took to her Twitter account to comment on being named All Elite Wrestling’s Chief Brand Officer. Rhodes was announced for the position earlier on Thursday.

Rhodes wrote, “I’ve dreamt of a life where I could marry my passions, combining my academic past with my entertainment future. I’m so excited to have been named Chief Brand Officer of AEW, and thrilled to continue to entertain inside and around the ring. 2019 is going to be amazing.”

Rhodes officially signed with the new company on Wednesday along with The Young Bucks and Adam “Hangman” Page. Her husband Cody will serve as an executive vice president in the company along with the Bucks’ Nick and Matt Jackson. Tony Khan is the president of the promotion.