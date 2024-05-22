Brandi Rhodes Undergoes Surgery Following Stage 4 Endometriosis Diagnosis

Brandi Rhodes has revealed that she was diagnosed with endometriosis and has undergone surgery for it. Rhodes posted to her Twitter account to note that after years of experiencing pain, she was inspired by Maryse sharing her own story about being diagnosed with serous borderline ovarian tumors to seek answers, which led to her diagnosis.

Rhodes wrote:

“3 years of pain with no answers. @MaryseMizanin’s story encouraged me to press on. Many appts later, we found the answer. Stage 4 endometriosis. Successful surgery today. Ladies, listen to your bodies. We don’t have to live with pain. Advocate for yourself. Finally on the road to recovery we have to talk more about women’s health. Love you @CodyRhodes. I am so blessed with your love.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rhodes for her recovery.