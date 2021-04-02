Brandi Rhodes Talks About Learning She Had PCOS Last Year

In an interview with Self, Brandi Rhodes spoke about her pregnancy and getting diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) last year. She revealed that she learned she was pregnant only around six weeks after her diagnosis. Prior to the news, she had a fallopian tube recanalization procedure, which has doctors place dye into the tubes to look for blockages that could affect fertility. Here are highlights:

On learning she had PCOS: “I’ve been an athlete all my life—I was a figure skater since the age of four and did it competitively for 17 years—and I told my doctor there was a large period of time where I didn’t have a menstrual cycle. It probably meant that I had PCOS all the time and I just didn’t know.”

On the suddenness of her pregnancy news: “It happened so quickly it was shocking. I had things going on in the wrestling world that had to come to a screeching halt.”

On finding out she was pregnant during filming of her reality show: “We filmed that moment very authentically, it was really cool. I’m excited for the rest of the journey to come.”