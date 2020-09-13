wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Teases a ‘Mega Guest’ for Tonight’s A Shot of Brandi
September 13, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes announced on Twitter yesterday that a new episode of A Shot of Brandi will debut later tonight. She also teased a “mega guest” for the new episode, which you can see below.
NEW Shot Of Brandi tomorrow night with a MEGA guest!!! Guess who me and #LilBranBran are cookin' it up with??? 🤔 #ShotOfBrandi pic.twitter.com/k0Bd474YjY
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 12, 2020