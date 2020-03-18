wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes to Ring Announce Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
March 18, 2020 | Posted by
Brandi Rhodes is stepping up to serve as the ring announcer for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Rhodes released a new video in which Tony Schiavone tells her that Justin Roberts was unable to make it to the taping and that she is next in line. You can see the video below.
The show airs live at 8 PM ET on TNT. As always, we’ll have live coverage of the show.
If I gotta do it, I’m gonna do it my way. This’ll be fun, watch. 😉 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aVoUMEc5PS
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 18, 2020
