Brandi Rhodes Talks About People Sending Her Photos of Their Genitalia On Twitter

In an interview with CHRISTYreports, Brandi Rhodes discussed having to turn off DMs on Twitter because people kept sending her photos of their genitalia, as well as how Cody Rhodes barely even responds to text messages. Highlights are below.

On turning off DMs on Twitter because people kept sending her photos of their genitalia: “I actually stopped looking at DMs. I’ve stopped accepting direct messages. For awhile, I had them open because I wanted, if there were real opportunities in the first year that people really wanted to communicate about, different partnership opportunities or non-profit organizations, things I should know about, I wanted that to be open. But there is a limit to what I can handle of people sending me pictures of their genitalia. So I’m not open publicly to DMs anymore.”

On how Cody Rhodes barely responds to texts, let alone social media messages: “I know my husband, if you ask anybody, you can barely respond to a text message, let alone an email, let alone a message via social media, so shoot all your shots, but he’s probably not going to see them.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit CHRISTYreports with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.