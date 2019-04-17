wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie Set For AEW Fight for the Fallen
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Brandi Rhodes and Allie for AEW Fight for the Fallen. The event happens on July 13 at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater. Ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow with the code AEWFIGHT.
