Brandi Rhodes Explains Why AEW Heels Has a Price Point

Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to shoot down a falsehood about the AEW Heels fan community and explain why it has a price point. The AEW Chief Brand Officer was promoting the community and counteracting misinformation, noting that membership is $50 a year and not $50 a month.

When a fan asked why there’s a charge and said it’s “why people hate, ridiculous there even ANY fee,” Brandi Rhodes replied:

“It’s not free to run an online community. There are hefty monthly fees to run it, moderate it, and host it. All questions that were answered in the beginning. Fan clubs have yearly fees for this reason. All of them.”

Membership in the community for female AEW fans comes with Zoom sessions, talent Q&As, giveaways, and more.

STILL seeing men claiming @AEW_Heels is $50 a month to discourage others. It’s $50 A YEAR, and loved by its nearly 500 current members. Its an amazing community full of great people and it continues to grow because it is what it promises to be 😊 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 14, 2021