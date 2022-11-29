Brandi Rhodes Talks About Why She Hasn’t Returned To The Ring

In a recent episode of 2 Truths and 1 Lie, Brandi Rhodes shared some details about what has kept her away from the ring while interviewing Lacey Evans (per Wrestling Inc). Both took some time to express their perspectives on the shared experience of being a parent in the wrestling industry. You can read a few highlights from the interview and watch the complete episode below.

Rhodes on the scheduling involved in being both a wrestler and a parent: “Most of the time I would leave at 6 a.m., get there, and then legitimately, if I wasn’t booked, get the latest flight that I could back. It was pretty terrible being away from her just for that period of time. If I text somebody and they didn’t get back to me, my heart was stopping. It was just not for me, and I guess that’s a lot of the reason why I haven’t been back.”

Evans on managing the work/parenting balancing act: “I’ve been blessed to where I don’t have to leave them. WWE has been good on that side. We were talking before about how it was kind of difficult at first in 2016 when I started with the company, but now they’re very supportive when it comes to family and moms and the whole nine, so I’ve been very blessed.”