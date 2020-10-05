Brandon Cutler Reveals The BTE Title In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features Brandon Cutler introducing the new BTE title, Hangman Page warning Cutler about the Young Bucks, and much more. Here are the highlights:

*Michael Nakasawa is backstage as Colt Cabana is speaking about how he looks like Nakasawa now. Matt Sydal gets pissed at Nakasawa, but Cabana tries to convince him it’s not Nakasawa. Sydal isn’t buying it, so Cabana shares a story and Sydal realizes he’s telling the truth and wants to know what happened to him. Cabana leaves and the real Nakasawa bumps into Sydal from behind. Sydal is confused and says he’s gonna destroy him on AEW Dark. Nakasawa has Mr. Socko, which is his underwear. Sydal wants to know what’s going on in AEW.

*John Silver and 5 are backstage. They try to recruit Sammy Guevara into the Dark Order. Silver tells 5 to pull his hair out of his ass and they go back over to Sammy. They continue the recruiting and 5 pisses off Silver again, so Silver tells him to shut the fuck him and that he hates him. They go over to Sammy once again, and Sammy says he loves Silver but that 5 is a loser. Sammy then says he would’ve joined if 5 wasn’t there, which engages Silver.

*Jurassic Express with Tay Conti. Marko Stunt is the bar manager and they all ask for drinks. Stunt asks Luchasaurus for his ID and wants to know he was born, but Luchasaurus isn’t sure. Luchasaurus wants Tay to join Jurassic Express, and then Anna Jay comes in pissed at Tay. Anna Jay calls Luchasaurus a grandpa and tells him to find someone his own age.

*Matt Jackson is sitting on a couch while Nick Jackson runs the camera, and Brandon Cutler comes in. Cutler got a present and it’s a BTE World Championship belt. Matt says there’s already too many belts in wrestling, but Cutler says this is gonna be new and fresh. Cutler says it can be defended in any type of completion and not just wrestling matches. Cutler leaves the belt.

*Alex Abrahantes introduces the Miphone Tu, with Vickie Guerrero and Diamante showing off the features.

*10 is bench pressing with Dark Order members cheering him on. Silver starts rubbing 10’s boobs as Brodie Lee walks up. Silver says he just wanted some milk. Lee asks for more weight on the bar, and Anna Jay starts easily bench pressing the weight. She calls 10 a little bitch and says it’s Evil Uno’s turn. Uno screams as he goes to lift it, and everyone walks away.

*Matt sends a text to Tony Khan to respond to the reasoning behind them superkicking him and throwing money. Matt eventually says that it’s time for a change and that they’re gonna go back to the old days.

*We get highlights of the eight-man tournament announcement, with Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz doing voiceovers of the tournament featuring Just Kenny Omega and not Hangman Page.

*Brandon Cutler tracks down Hangman Page, and Page says it’s over with the group. Page wants to know what the last good thing is they did for him. Cutler says they supported him on AEW Dark against Peter Avalon. Page yells at him and says he’s nothing more than a prop to them. Page offers more advice to Cutler about not trusting them and they walk away with Page smashing his drink on the ground.