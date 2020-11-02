wrestling / News
Brandon Cutler Celebrates His First Win On This Week’s Being the Elite (Recap)
The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online, which features Brandon Cutler celebrating his first-ever win in AEW against Peter Avalon. Here’s a recap:
* The Young Bucks head out to support Cutler in his match with Avalon.
* Cutler gives a promo about wanting to prove he’s a great wrestler and isn’t in AEW because of the Young Bucks. It then shows a clip of his first win on AEW Dark.
* The Bucks congratulate Cutler backstage. He said that he proved that losses matter too. Matt says he was too hard on Cutler last week but Cutler says to forget it.
* The finals for the BTE Championship happen next week.
* Sammy Guevara talks with Fuego, who complains about not getting booked. Guevara tells Fuego that if they take out Matt Jackson, they’ll be back in the BTE tournament. He throws a shoe and when it hits Brian Cage, blames Fuego. Fuego then blames Sammy and they both run away.
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds try to recruit Darby Allin but it doesn’t work.
* Luchasaurus works on his big man training while spending time with his dad.
* The latest edition of ‘Speaking Spanglish’ is a version of Family Feud.
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Bludgeon Brothers Team Name, Bray Wyatt’s Pitch For Joining Wyatt Family
- Eric Bischoff On When He Was Contacted About AEW Appearance, Says He Forgot to Tell MJF About Changing Dialogue
- Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Others Show Off Their Halloween Costumes
- Details On Wrestlers Donating To Political Campaigns, Undertaker and Chris Jericho Donated To Donald Trump