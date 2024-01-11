Brandon Cutler Says ‘Reports’ Claim Morale Has Improved After Young Bucks’ Return

Brandon Cutler is citing “reports’ that allege the Young Bucks’ return as improved morale in AEW. As reported, the Jacksons returned on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite and had a staredown with Sting and Darby Allin.

Cutler wrote on Twitter immediately after the episode:

“Reports are coming in. Backstage morale has increased tremendously following the Young Bucks return. Sources close to the Young Bucks are saying hugs and high fives all around.”