wrestling / News

Brandon Cutler Says ‘Reports’ Claim Morale Has Improved After Young Bucks’ Return

January 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Young Bucks AEW - Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson Image Credit: AEW

Brandon Cutler is citing “reports’ that allege the Young Bucks’ return as improved morale in AEW. As reported, the Jacksons returned on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite and had a staredown with Sting and Darby Allin.

Cutler wrote on Twitter immediately after the episode:

“Reports are coming in.

Backstage morale has increased tremendously following the Young Bucks return.

Sources close to the Young Bucks are saying hugs and high fives all around.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading