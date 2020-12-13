Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds

– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross has recently been getting some buzz online for some of his comments on Grilling JR, where he criticized a group of wrestlers standing all coiled together outside the ring while another wrestler flies off the top rope into the group. Brandon Cutler later referenced this criticism on Twitter account, hyping up the upcoming 7 vs. 7 tag team match on this week’s Dynamite. The match will feature The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes, and Cutler.

Jim Ross initially stated on the oft-used wrestling spot: “I told a kid the other day at AEW that everybody does the same fu**ing spot. All you guys go outside. You cluster up like coils. You stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side by side so you can catch some leaping idiot going over the top who never wins with this move. They are looking for the “holy s**t chant. They love to hear ‘this is awesome’. It’s a spot folks. It’s a trapeze act. I don’t buy into that. The DDT is a great finish and should be used as such.”

After that, Brandon Cutler later appeared to poke fun of Ross’ criticism, using similar verbiage on the upcoming tag team match on Dynamite. Cutler wrote on Wednesday’s matchup, “THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite 7 vs 7. We’re gonna go outside, cluster up like coils, stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side-by-side to catch some leaping idiot going over the top. Can’t wait 8pm TnT. Hopefully for 1M viewers let’s fn go.”

FTR’s Dax Harwood later shared a tweet today that appeared to be in reference and in support of JR’s comments. He tweeted, “Imagine not listening to criticism from the men & women who’ve shaped our profession, and paved a road that allows you to make a living today; all because they hurt your feelings.”

You can view those tweets below.

