Brandon Cutler Takes Over On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

* We start off with Brandon Cutler being filmed at the airport and not being entirely comfortable with it. That continues as he drives to the arena and then we find out it’s Matt Jackson. Cutler is being filmed vertically and he gets frustrated, fixing the camera. The Young Bucks say they don’t want to be on screen this week and Cutler suggests it’s because they lost to FTR last week. Cutler says they’re in New Orleans and complains about the bad audio being next to the track, but Matt says “F the fans!” Cutler says to stick around for more and says he’ll be the BTE savior, do the Bucks’ bits and do them better. He says the Bucks can F off.

* Cutler is at a casino and wins $1 on slots. He takes the cash, goes to a show store and buys some Mazinos. He shows them off and the Bucks mock them for being cheap.

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page talk with Sandra Gray, AEW’s seamstress, who shows them some patterns. Cutler walks up with a bag of nerds and tries to make Sky do the candy name gag. Sky says he’s a nerd and walks away.

* We then get a montage of Cutler shooting shots on the basketball court and missing all but one. Cutler celebrates his one shot and gets superkicked.

* Cutler then says he doesn’t want to carry the episode and Christopher Daniels suddenly shows up. Daniels says he has something to say as he became the BTE Champion last week and will defend against all comers as often as he can. Adam Cole then suddenly shows up with CD’s gimmick and says he never got his rematch for the ROH World Championship, but he wants his BTE Title rematch now. He challenges Daniels to RPS — Rock, Paper, Scissors. Cole says he’s tops in his division, and Daniels questions what he will do, then agrees.

They go best to five, and Cole wins the first three before Daniels wins one. Daniels wins once more to go 4 – 1, then beats Daniels with Rock over Scissors to win the title back. Daniels puts the title on Cole and they shake hands.

* We almost get the end screen before Cole and Daniels do a PSA, explaining how they messed up blackjack last week. They say they never want to offend anybody and apologize to all the blackjack dealers last ween and didn’t offend, they’re sorry and hope they can forgive them. Cole says they will get blackjack certified and will not screw up again.

