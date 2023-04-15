wrestling / News
Brandon Cutler Tweets Agreement That ‘CM Punk Is Gaslighting AEW’
– After Deadspin put out an article titled “CM Punk is gaslighting AEW,” AEW talent Brandon Cutler later responded to the article on his personal Twitter, writing, “Someone gets it.” However, the tweet has since been deleted.
You can still see an image of Cutler’s tweet before it was removed below. Cutler is a longtime member of The Elite, frequently escorting The Young Bucks for their matches.
As previously reported, AEW is said to be making “tentative” plans for a CM Punk return, and it appears that Punk is looking to have a meeting with everyone involved in his past issues to see if they can resolve things and possibly work together. Whether that works out or not remains to be seen.
Brandon Cutler has got a point.
Besides, you don't need to be a box office draw to be right. pic.twitter.com/To0ot3sGRF
— CSDX(Sean) 🐀 #BLM (@ThisIsCSDX) April 15, 2023
