Brandon Cutler on the Value in Being a Comedy Wrestler

– During a recent interview with Comedy Store Wrestling, AEW talent Brandon Cutler discussed his role in the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brandon Cutler on a potential gimmick change to something more serious: “There is that part of me where I think I could do something with a dragon or something again, a serious wrestler type, or just something completely new that I haven’t even thought of.”

On the value of comedy wrestlers: “There is something I think to the comedic and the stooge at the moment because when I look at the roster of AEW, there are dozens of great wrestlers. How many people are the funny guy? You have Orange Cassidy [and Danhausen], and the list stops. If you think of great wrestlers, it’s stacked, especially in a company like this. You want to be a great high flier, you have Vikingo, Fenix, PAC, Komander. There are so many and they are top level. You can’t just be like, ‘I can do a good rana.’ No, the game has elevated. You can’t just be kind of good, you need to be top shelf of whatever you’re going for. Yeah, I’m a good wrestler, but am I the best of what class I’m doing? In comedy, I believe I am. I think I can be top shelf of one of the comedy guys. I’ll go for that. I don’t mind that.”