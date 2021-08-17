wrestling / News
Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
The lineup is set for this week’s AEW Dark, featuring Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian and more. AEW has announced the lineup for the show, and you can see it below:
– Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler
– Death Triangle vs. Chaos Project & Cole Karter
– Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty
– Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler YUTA
– Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Joey Keys & Spencer Slade
– Kris Statlander vs. Kiera Hogan
– Penelope Ford vs. Masha Slamovich
– Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Rickey Shane Page, Andrew Palace & Bill Collier
– Tay Conti vs. Rebecca Scott
– 2.0 vs. Skyler Andrews & Sam Adams
– Nyla Rose vs. Tina San Antonio
– Jurassic Express & Varsity Blonds vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & JD Drake)
Tune in tomorrow night for a new episode of #AEWDark featuring @TayConti_, #DarkOrder, @MATTHARDYBRAND, @callmekrisstat, @lucha_angel1 + MORE!
Watch #AEWDark Tuesday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/r17EU6dGj8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Andrade el Idolo Takes Shot At Dave Meltzer, Claims Meltzer Hates Him and Charlotte Flair
- Robert Stone Makes Photoshopped Dating Profile For Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell Sees Through It
- Released WWE Wrestlers Dealing With Visa Issues, Bronson Reed Comments ‘Fun Times’
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Asking AAA to Hold Off on Planned Title Change at TripleMania XXIX