Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

The lineup is set for this week’s AEW Dark, featuring Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian and more. AEW has announced the lineup for the show, and you can see it below:

– Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler

– Death Triangle vs. Chaos Project & Cole Karter

– Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

– Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler YUTA

– Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Joey Keys & Spencer Slade

– Kris Statlander vs. Kiera Hogan

– Penelope Ford vs. Masha Slamovich

– Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Rickey Shane Page, Andrew Palace & Bill Collier

– Tay Conti vs. Rebecca Scott

– 2.0 vs. Skyler Andrews & Sam Adams

– Nyla Rose vs. Tina San Antonio

– Jurassic Express & Varsity Blonds vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & JD Drake)