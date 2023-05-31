Brandon Cutler Wants a Match With Orange Cassidy

Brandon Cutler says that he’d like to get a match with Orange Cassidy in AEW. The AEW star recently spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview and said that he would love to put his comedy wrestler talents to use against Cassidy, believing that the fans would be on board with it.

“I feel like it would be accepted on TV,” Cutler said (per Fightful). “Orange Cassidy is very accepted. I would love to do a TV or pay-per-view match with me and Orange. I would love to do that. It would honestly be a great show, especially if it’s a pay-per-view where there are 11 matches. That would be a perfect middle-of-the-show match to break up all of the bloodshed and hard ass matches, just to make you laugh, and then go back to the blood.”

He continued, “You need a best wrestling match, a hard-hitting match, a high-flying match, and a comedy match. That’s what structure is, give everyone a little bit of what they want.”

Cutler’s last match on AEW TV was the April 12 episode of Dynamite when he and Michael Nakazawa faced Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley.