Brandon Kirk Says His Final Match Will Be At The People vs. GCW

Brandon Kirk is working the final match of his career tomorrow at The People vs. GCW. Kirk posted to Twitter on Friday ahead of Saturday’s show and announced that the Ladder Match for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship will be his final one.

Kirk wrote:

“January 19th 2025, in a ladder match for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship, at the Hammerstein Ballroom, Win or Lose, will be my final match.

I started this journey in Professional Wrestling almost 13 years ago. In that time, I’ve been fortunate enough to able to travel the world, share the ring with some of the best wrestlers on the planet, meet some incredible people, and do things that I never thought would even be possible. l’ve given absolutely everything I had to a business that never owed me anything in return, but has awarded me more than I could have ever imagined.

At this point in time, l’m ready to move on and move forward, and focus on the things that are most important to me. My whole career it was always “wrestling over everything”, and somewhere along the way I lost myself. I’m ready to focus on me, my wife, my family, my job, and my future.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to anyone who has ever taken a chance on me, believed in me, cheered for me, booed me, and supported me. I am forever grateful.”