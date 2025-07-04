Referee Brandon Martinez Reflects On Torn Labrum Suffered At ROH Final Battle 2024

AEW referee Brandon Martinez spoke about the injury he suffered at ROH Final Battle 2024. Martinez suffered a torn labrum at the December PPV and was out until he returned to referee at AEW Double or Nothing. Martinez was a guest on AEW Unrestricted and spoke about the injury, noting that he suffered it during the first of two matches he reffed at Final Battle. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On when he knew he was hurt: “Well, I kind of knew right away. “So, I was doing Mansoor versus Atlantis Jr., that match, and I went down for the first pinfall and immediately… my wrist slapped the mat. I just immediately, like, kind of bent over and I knew something’s not right. But, as I go to count for two, I get stuck up here so the timing is completely — I kind of got scared, I kind of panicked and I was like, ‘Doc!’ And then midway, I was like, hold on, let me take a breather and I said just, ‘Never mind, Doc.’ I took a deep breath and right as they’re wrestling, I popped my shoulder back into place. Then I go for the second pinfall again and nearly forgetting what just happened, because I was just like, you know what? I popped it into place, I’ll be fine. Let’s just keep it going.”

“So once I go down for the second pinfall, it pops again, it comes out of place again. At that point, I’m hot and I’m like, you know, hitting it and I pop it back into place and then it happens to me on the third time. The third time was weird. All I did was lift the winner’s hand. As soon as I pointed, it just completely… that’s how I knew it was really bad.”

On going back out to referee the second match: “I spoke to Doc and yeah, he told me, man, I should put some ice on it, see how I feel in a little bit. He honestly did not want me to go back out there, but I had one more match and I had a tag team match for the bullrope. It was Dustin (Rhodes) and Sammy Guevara’s match and I really wanted to do it. I’ve never done a Bullrope match, so I just managed to say, ‘Screw it. Let’s tough it out and let’s go out there and finish.’ Because I don’t want to leave the team hanging here. There’s too much chaos.”

On realizing how serious it was after: “After that match, everything started to sink in and I realized, like, damn, I’m really hurt, I’m really injured. I’m gonna have to take some time off. So I went to the doctor. They told me, ‘Popping it back into place three times probably wasn’t the smartest idea’ and they told me I’d have to either get surgery, be out six months to a year, or do physical therapy, and get a cortisone shot which I chose to do that so that way I could be back in four months. Through that time, it was kind of rough because I started to feel depressed, I started to miss everything that was happening. I started to drink like crazy. Man, I was in a bad space. A bad space. Aubrey (Edwards) was always there checking up on me, (Paul) Turner as well. I had the support system. I just wasn’t taking advantage of it. I had my family as well, I had my girlfriend as well but it was just, I was too caught up in my mind. I was too, like, in my own thoughts. After some time, I just, like, ‘I can’t do this any longer. I gotta get back to it, I gotta focus.’ I dug deep into my faith, I started training and everything started to fall into place after that.

“From there, once I knew I could depend on the people that I have, that includes my team of refs, it just made everything so much easier for me to lock in and so it took three days out of the week of physical therapy, it took eating right. Really the hardest part was just getting my — all the mental struggles I was having, getting all of that in order. From there, I was just so anxious to be back. I was texting Doc every day like, ‘Hey man, I think I’m good to go,’ and he was like, ‘Don’t rush the process. It’s better that you come back healed than to come back and get reinjured.’ So I was like, ‘You know what? You’re absolutely right’ so I just did my best to take my time and I finally got that text from Paul and I knew it was a wrap. Like, we’re back, let’s go.”