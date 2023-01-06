Brandon Thurston Details Possibilities For Vince McMahon Going Forward

In a recent appearance with Busted Open Radio, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston took some time to offer his perspective on the developing situation of Vince McMahon’s return to the board for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Thurston explained the primary aspects that gave McMahon the leverage to replace standing board members and what might be involved in the board’s reaction to McMahon in the near future. You can read a few highlights from Thurston and listen to the complete episode below.

On what gave McMahon the influence to force out current board members: “Most importantly, WWE can’t make a TV rights deal without his approval. That’s been made explicit. WWE can’t sell the company without his approval. That’s been made explicit. That’s his big leverage [the TV rights deal]. ‘You can’t make a deal, you can’t make a TV deal without me,’ and that is the most important piece of their business, their US live rights deal, which I would expect to be finalized in the spring based on previous negotiations.”

On what ammunition McMahon’s opponents might employ: “It’s important to note too in the letter that the Board wrote to Vince, which is disclosed now, that they allude to other things that they’ve learned of that are non-public that would paint him in a bad light. Something to that effect.”