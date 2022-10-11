Brandon Thurston Shares What Can Be Anticipated For Upcoming McMahon Documentary

Next Tuesday is reported to see the premiere of the new documentary The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, airing on Vice TV. Wrestling Inc recently sat down with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics to discuss his involvement and learn some details about the documentary contents and process. “A producer reached out to me in August, I want to say, I don’t know, July or August. And I went there in late August, and I recorded two hours of an interview with them,” Thurston stated. “I expect about 45 seconds of my face to probably end up in it.”

He continued, “My understanding is that they’re going to include a lot of footage that they’ve already used in the Dark Side of the Ring series, but I know they’ve interviewed, I think others who have said they’ve been interviewed, including Dave Nelson, and Brian Alvarez, and Brian Solomon. I think even Vince Russo was interviewed, or was going to be interviewed, is my understanding. I imagine there’ll be other, like I said, talking head stuff included from previous episodes of Dark Side.”

Thurston was also able to share a few details about the questions he was asked and what other content is potentially expected to be included. “I have no idea what the final edit will look like. Like I said, I recorded two hours of an interview, and we talked about all … Vince’s entire life story. I don’t really know what the narrative is that they’re going to put out, but we talked about everything, going back to Vince’s childhood, and Vince growing up, and Vince getting into the wrestling business, and Vince making it big with the WWF in the ’80s, and talked about the business in the ’90s. I talked about everything, so I imagine that’s reflective of, it’ll be Vince’s entire story, as much as you can tell in two hours,” he said.

Thuston did indicate his belief that the alleged payouts to smooth over a variety of accusations and possible scandals over McMahon’s time with WWE would be addressed, as well as the other factors leading up to the executive’s retirement earlier in 2022. “I think so. I don’t expect it’s going to be a heavily influenced WWE point of view,” Thurston said. “WWE had their shot with the Netflix documentary that they didn’t put out in time before all this scandal broke this summer. I expect it to be a good account of his life, and especially the last several months, and how he fell from grace in WWE.”