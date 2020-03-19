wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Says Lance Archer Is the ‘Value Brand’ Version Of Him, Archer Responds

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw 61118

Braun Strowman had a little shot across the bow at Lance Archer after someone compared the new AEW star to him, prompting a return fire from Archer. A fan on Twitter responded to video of a promo by Archer and Jake Roberts, saying that he’s what Strowman should have been presented as. That led to Strowman, who was tagged, responding to call Archer the “great value brand version” of him.

Archer took that shot as an opportunity to reply, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Lance Archer, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading