wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Says Lance Archer Is the ‘Value Brand’ Version Of Him, Archer Responds
Braun Strowman had a little shot across the bow at Lance Archer after someone compared the new AEW star to him, prompting a return fire from Archer. A fan on Twitter responded to video of a promo by Archer and Jake Roberts, saying that he’s what Strowman should have been presented as. That led to Strowman, who was tagged, responding to call Archer the “great value brand version” of him.
Archer took that shot as an opportunity to reply, as you can see below:
Great value brand version of me!!!!! Good joke.
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 19, 2020
Great Value you say?! Hmmmm. Great. Yup! Valuable. Yup! Experienced. Yup! Agile Yup! Interesting. Yup! Personality Yup! So. Yea. You can say I’m of DAMN GOOD VALUE! So thanx KID.
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Says She and Mandy Rose Were ‘Momentarily Upset’ by the Liv Morgan and Lana Angle
- Backstage News on Rewrites for Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Due to MIA Talent
- More Backstage Details on WWE Denying Contact With Alberto Del Rio for a Return
- Daniel Bryan On His Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber, Not Knowing It Happened Until Next Day