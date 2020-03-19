Braun Strowman Says Lance Archer Is the ‘Value Brand’ Version Of Him, Archer Responds

Braun Strowman had a little shot across the bow at Lance Archer after someone compared the new AEW star to him, prompting a return fire from Archer. A fan on Twitter responded to video of a promo by Archer and Jake Roberts, saying that he’s what Strowman should have been presented as. That led to Strowman, who was tagged, responding to call Archer the “great value brand version” of him.

Archer took that shot as an opportunity to reply, as you can see below:

Great value brand version of me!!!!! Good joke. — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 19, 2020