WWE News: Braun Strowman Marks 100 Days as Universal Champion, Seth Rollins Hypes Tonight’s Raw

July 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Braun Strowman has reached the triple digit mark as WWE Universal Champion, and took to Twitter to mark the milestone. Strowman, who won the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, posted to Twitter on Monday:

– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter to hype Raw, saying he has “a lot to say” regarding Rey Mysterio and their Eye for an Eye match at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules:

