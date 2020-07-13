wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Marks 100 Days as Universal Champion, Seth Rollins Hypes Tonight’s Raw
– Braun Strowman has reached the triple digit mark as WWE Universal Champion, and took to Twitter to mark the milestone. Strowman, who won the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, posted to Twitter on Monday:
Celebrating 100 days of being the @WWE #UniversalChamp the only way I see fit. Two reverse seared #NyStrips pic.twitter.com/6uQg3PH9nO
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 13, 2020
– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter to hype Raw, saying he has “a lot to say” regarding Rey Mysterio and their Eye for an Eye match at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules:
More important than that absolute disgrace of a contest I’m being forced into against Owens tonight, I have a lot to say regarding Rey and his unorthodox stipulation for #ExtremeRules. The Greater Good comes for us all. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lUdAROqmQm
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 13, 2020
