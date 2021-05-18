wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Absent From WWE Raw Following WrestleMania Backlash

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Braun Strowman Raw 4-26-21

– On last night’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, MVP said during the opening promo that Braun Strowman suffered broken ribs at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night. Strowman did not appear on last night’s USA Network broadcast.

While MVP mentioned the injury for Braun Strowman, it’s not yet been confirmed if this is a legit injury or merely part of the storyline. Strowman competed in a Triple Threat Match at the event for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship, which Lashley won. Dave Meltzer addressed the topic on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, and he said he had “no idea” if that injury was legitimate or not.

Drew McIntyre, who also competed in the WrestleMania Backlash Triple Threat Match for the WWE title, did appear on last night’s Raw. However, he did not wrestle.

