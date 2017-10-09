Braun Strowman Added to TLC Main Event After The Shield Puts Him Through Table On RAW

– Braun Strowman has joined the main event of TLC after he was attacked by the Shield on Raw. The match is now a three-on-four TLC match after Strowman, in the process of assaulting Matt Hardy after their match, found himself in the crosshairs of the newly-reunited group. The Shield ended up brawling with Strowman and eventually powerbombed him through the commentary table. You can see highlights from the segment below:

The main event of the PPV will now see the Shield face off with Strowman, Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus. WWE TLC takes place on October 22nd from Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on the WWE Network.