WWE News: Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss Film Ride Along Footage, Titus O’Neil Talks Stereotypes, Strowman Wants Wendy’s Food

– A post on Twitter appeared to show Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss filming footage for the WWE Network show Ride Along. Then Strowman confirmed the news when tweeting to Wendy’s that he wanted some food.

@RajGiri_303 just attended the Raw house show in #WWEBuffalo. It appears a upcoming episode of Ride Along will feature Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. pic.twitter.com/LBPVmrHUGA — Jeff Sayers (@TheJ_Sayers) March 26, 2018

.@Wendys you’re killing me. Three times in two weeks have stopped for grilled chicken and they don’t have any ready @AlexaBliss_WWE is trying to keep me calm while we’re filming #RideAlong I wait I’m starving and someone might #GetTheseHands — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 26, 2018

We are incredibly sorry.

Please do not flip the store upside down.

If you DM us some info about the stores we’ll do or best to make it right. — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 26, 2018

– In an interview with The Post and Courier, Titus O’Neil spoke about the stereotypes of pro wrestling.

He said: “I like to say that WWE, for me, has been a win-win situation because I think there are a lot of stereotypes that come with professional wrestling, and I’m completely opposite of that. I think a lot of superstars that are on our roster now are that way as well. They come from different backgrounds, they bring different things to the table, but at the end of the day we’re all committed to the same thing. And that’s to put smiles on people’s faces.“