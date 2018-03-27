 

WWE News: Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss Film Ride Along Footage, Titus O’Neil Talks Stereotypes, Strowman Wants Wendy’s Food

March 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss Braun Strowman Mixed Match Challenge

– A post on Twitter appeared to show Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss filming footage for the WWE Network show Ride Along. Then Strowman confirmed the news when tweeting to Wendy’s that he wanted some food.

– In an interview with The Post and Courier, Titus O’Neil spoke about the stereotypes of pro wrestling.

He said: “I like to say that WWE, for me, has been a win-win situation because I think there are a lot of stereotypes that come with professional wrestling, and I’m completely opposite of that. I think a lot of superstars that are on our roster now are that way as well. They come from different backgrounds, they bring different things to the table, but at the end of the day we’re all committed to the same thing. And that’s to put smiles on people’s faces.

