wrestling / News

Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor and Big Cass Set For Ringside Fest 2017

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw Summerslam

– Ringside Collectibles has announced that Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor and Big Cass will be at Ringside Fest 2017. The show takes place on October 29th in Times Square, New York City.

Bliss and Cass will be appearing from 9 AM to 12 PM, while Strowman and Balor are appearing from 1 PM to 4 PM. Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities, with availability described as “very limited.” You can find out more here.

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Big Cass, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Ringside Fest, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading