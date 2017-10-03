Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor and Big Cass Set For Ringside Fest 2017

– Ringside Collectibles has announced that Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor and Big Cass will be at Ringside Fest 2017. The show takes place on October 29th in Times Square, New York City.

Bliss and Cass will be appearing from 9 AM to 12 PM, while Strowman and Balor are appearing from 1 PM to 4 PM. Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities, with availability described as “very limited.” You can find out more here.