WWE News: Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley Not Injured After RAW, NXT and NXT UK Highlights, Today’s WWE Hidden Gems

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that neither Braun Strowman nor Bobby Lashley were actually injured after their stunt on Monday’s episode of RAW. Strowman tackled Lashley through the video wall, which resulted in an explosion and pyro. WWE offered a storyline medical update, claiming that Strowman suffered a “possible separated pelvis,” and Lashley is now out of immediate care.

Lashley later appeared on Smackdown, seemingly fine, to cut a promo on Strowman.

– WWE has added two full shows from the NWA’s 1986 Great American Bash tour to the Hidden Gem section. Both events are likely complete and run at over two and a half hours each.

July 5, 1986, in Charlotte, North Carolina at Charlotte Memorial Stadium:

*NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title: Denny Brown vs. Steve Regal.

*Robert Gibson vs. Black Bart.

*The Andersons vs. Sam Houston and Nelson Royal.

*Bunkhouse Match: Manny Fernandez vs. Baron von Raschke.

*Indian Strap Match: Jimmy Garvin vs. Wahoo McDaniel.

*Boxing Match: Ronnie Garvin vs. Tully Blanchard.

*Double Russian Chain Match: The Road Warriors vs. The Russians.

*Hair vs. Hair: Jimmy Valiant vs. Shaska Whatley.

*Steel Cage: Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, and Baby Doll vs. The Midnight Express and Jim Cornette.

*NWA World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage: Ric Flair vs. Ricky Morton.

July 26, 1986, Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina:

*Sam Houston vs. Steve Regal.

*Denny Brown and The Italian Stallion vs. Black Bart and Konga the Barbarian.

*Loaded Glove On A Pole: Manny Fernandez vs. Baron von Raschke.

*Indian Strap Match: Jimmy Garvin vs. Wahoo McDaniel.

*Taped Fist: Ronnie Garvin vs. Tully Blanchard.

*The Andersons vs. The Rock n Roll Express.

*Hair vs. Hair: Jimmy Valiant vs. Paul Jones.

*NWA United States Heavyweight Championship: Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff.

*Steel Cage: Baby Doll and The Road Warriors vs. Jim Cornette and The Midnight Express.

*NWA World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage: Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair.