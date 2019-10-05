Braun Strowman and Boxer Tyson Fury Face Off on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– Braun Strowman had a face-to-face with former boxing champion Tyson Fury on Smackdown’s FOX debut. As noted in Larry Csonka’s Smackdown review, during the eight-man tag team match that took place on the show, Strowman ended up in a staredown with Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion, who was seated at ringside. After the match, Fury jumped the guardrail and tried to rush into the ring but was held back by WWE staff.

