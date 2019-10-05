wrestling / News
Braun Strowman and Boxer Tyson Fury Face Off on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– Braun Strowman had a face-to-face with former boxing champion Tyson Fury on Smackdown’s FOX debut. As noted in Larry Csonka’s Smackdown review, during the eight-man tag team match that took place on the show, Strowman ended up in a staredown with Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion, who was seated at ringside. After the match, Fury jumped the guardrail and tried to rush into the ring but was held back by WWE staff.
You can see pics and video of the match and segment below.
👀👀👀#SmackDown @BraunStrowman @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/4TLQkCxakU
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
Be careful, @BraunStrowman…
You DON'T want to stoke the FURY of @Tyson_Fury! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tK8x5TbiOH
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
ARE YOU SERIOUS?!@Tyson_Fury has jumped out of the crowd and wants a piece of @BraunStrowman 😱@WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/fRX3xwMdtf
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 5, 2019
