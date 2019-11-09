Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury Team Up on SmackDown (Video)

– Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury were opponents at Crown Jewel, but they teamed up for a night on this week’s Smackdown. Strowman and Fury ended up in the ring together after Fury cut a promo about his win at the Saudi PPV, then proposed an eventual team up with Strowman in case he ever gets the opportunity to be in the ring again. Strowman was down and the B-Team came out to oblige. This led to the two Crown Jewel opponents taking out Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, as you can see in the video below.

Fury is, for the moment at least, done with his WWE commitments and is off to prepare for his boxing match with Deontay Wilder in February.