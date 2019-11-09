wrestling / News
Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury Team Up on SmackDown (Video)
November 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury were opponents at Crown Jewel, but they teamed up for a night on this week’s Smackdown. Strowman and Fury ended up in the ring together after Fury cut a promo about his win at the Saudi PPV, then proposed an eventual team up with Strowman in case he ever gets the opportunity to be in the ring again. Strowman was down and the B-Team came out to oblige. This led to the two Crown Jewel opponents taking out Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, as you can see in the video below.
Fury is, for the moment at least, done with his WWE commitments and is off to prepare for his boxing match with Deontay Wilder in February.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Why He’s Fine With Wrestlers Using The Anderson Name
- Cody Speaks on AEW Dynamite Ratings, Liking Elements of WWE Production, Adding Mid-Card Title to AEW, Rankings System, More
- Marc Mero Discusses His Marriage To Sable Falling Apart After Playboy, Hearing Brock Lesnar’s Voicemail To Sable, Infamous Poop in Sable’s Bag Incident
- Adam Cole Reflects On Main Eventing Smackdown and Raw, Facing Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan For First Time