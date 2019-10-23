Braun Strowman Blindsides Tyson Fury at WWE Performance Center (Video)

– Tyson Fury found himself learning the hard way at the WWE Performance Center, where he was blindsided by Braun Strowman. WWE shared video of Fury training at the PC when Strowman rushed in and hit Fury, leaving him down and furious.

Fury and Strowman are set to face off at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE’s announcement says that “The attack left the lineal heavyweight champion clearly hobbled and fuming over the surprise assault by The Monster Among Men. Will Fury be fully healed for WWE Crown Jewel or will the attack tip the scales in the direction of the mighty Strowman? Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story continues to develop.”