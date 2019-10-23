wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Blindsides Tyson Fury at WWE Performance Center (Video)
October 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Tyson Fury found himself learning the hard way at the WWE Performance Center, where he was blindsided by Braun Strowman. WWE shared video of Fury training at the PC when Strowman rushed in and hit Fury, leaving him down and furious.
Fury and Strowman are set to face off at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE’s announcement says that “The attack left the lineal heavyweight champion clearly hobbled and fuming over the surprise assault by The Monster Among Men. Will Fury be fully healed for WWE Crown Jewel or will the attack tip the scales in the direction of the mighty Strowman? Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story continues to develop.”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince Russo’s Success in 1990s Is Not Applicable to AEW Today
- Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Attempting to Buy UFC, Being Outbid By the Fertitas
- Cody Responds to Vince Russo’s Claims AEW Will Be Forced to Change Due to Ratings
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kevin Federline’s WWE Appearance, Says He Was Great to Work With