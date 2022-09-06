Braun Strowman, The Bloodline to Appear On Friday’s WWE Smackdown

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will feature appearances by the just-returned Braun Strowman as well as The Bloodline. Strowman, who returned on Monday’s Raw with an attack on Alpha Academy, the New Day, the Street Profits, and Los Lotharios, commented on his return later in the show and said that no one is safe, and he will be on Smackdown.

In addition, a TV spot showed that The Bloodline will appear following Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense at Clash at the Castle with Solo Sikoa’s help.

Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.

"I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown!" What's next for Braun Strowman?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DVGvKqx67H — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022