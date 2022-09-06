wrestling / News
Braun Strowman, The Bloodline to Appear On Friday’s WWE Smackdown
This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will feature appearances by the just-returned Braun Strowman as well as The Bloodline. Strowman, who returned on Monday’s Raw with an attack on Alpha Academy, the New Day, the Street Profits, and Los Lotharios, commented on his return later in the show and said that no one is safe, and he will be on Smackdown.
In addition, a TV spot showed that The Bloodline will appear following Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense at Clash at the Castle with Solo Sikoa’s help.
Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.
"I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown!"
What's next for Braun Strowman?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DVGvKqx67H
— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
The most dominant faction in @WWE history?
📺 #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/QAWJNZjKAw
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments
- CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’