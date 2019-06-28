– WWE announced that Braun Strowman will take on Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match this Monday on WWE Raw.

Braun Strowman has bested Bobby Lashley in an Arm Wrestling Match, a one-on-one battle at WWE Super ShowDown and, this past Monday night, a Tug of War. However, it was The All Mighty who was standing tall after that most recent test of strength, pulling the tugging rope across the eyes of The Monster Among Men to temporarily blind the goliath, then driving him into the ringside barricade.

Strowman will have a chance for retribution against the bitter Lashley when they meet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on Raw in Dallas. Will Lashley continue to “get these hands” as these titans battle all over the arena in a bout where pinfalls or submissions can occur anywhere? Or will The All Mighty use this chaotic stipulation to finally cut The Monster Among Men down to size?

Whatever happens, you won’t want to miss any of the hard-hitting havoc.