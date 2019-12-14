Braun Strowman Is Getting Bored With His Back Injury Layoff

– As previously reported, Braun Strowman was reportedly missing some shows recently due to a recent back injury. It was rumored WWE was planning to be setting up an angle for him and Shinsuke Nakamura for a match at TLC 2019. However, it doesn’t appear to be going forward since Strowman was not able to make it to TV this week. Strowman commented on his injury layoff earlier today on his Instagram account.

Strowman wrote, “I’m bored laying around nursing this old back of mine somebody make me laugh!!!!! #CaptionThis” You can check out his Instagram post below.