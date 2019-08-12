Braun Strowman Praises Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character, Says Brock Does What He Wants To Do

Braun Strowman recently spoke with Inside the Ropes prior to Summerslam this weekend. Highlights are below.

On his Money in the Bank cash-in at Hell in a Cell getting ruined by Brock Lesnar: “Brock does what Brock wants to do, and I guess that’s what he wanted to do. That’s all I know, that’s all they tell me. Everything else is above my pay grade.”

On the resurgence of Bray Wyatt as The Fiend: “Bray Wyatt is just, his mind is like no one else’s. The things he’s capable of thinking up and coming up with. Like this whole, everything is his idea, all this, Funhouse, everything. It’s great to have Bray back, especially too in the locker room for morale, everything with the guys, like he’s one of our top stars, he’s one of the locker room leaders, he’s one of my best friends. I mean he just had his first son, I’ve been honored to be the godfather to his first son. I mean we’re close, Bray’s one of my best friends. It’s good to have him back. I love to seeing what he’s doing. This Fiend character is getting me excited as a fan watching, but it’s also getting Braun excited as that’s somebody that I want to work with because I know one day, that’s gonna be a money match.”

On if Braun and Bray could team up one day: “You never know. We can either team, or we can fight, friend or foe, we’re gonna get after it one of these days.”

