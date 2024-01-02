Braun Strowman Recalls Bray Wyatt Helping Him in WWE, Still Feels Him At Times

Braun Strowman worked closely with Bray Wyatt in WWE, and he recently talked about Wyatt helping him out there. Wyatt passed away in 2023, and Strowman shared his memories of Wyatt during an appearance on The Ranveer Show. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On feeling Wyatt’s presence from time to time: “I can feel him at times. Things happen where I go, I can’t help but smile, because I’m like ‘Oh, that was Bray.’ Literally, just recently, I was visiting a friend down in Boca Grande, Florida…I came home from my house in Wisconsin. It was 9 degrees and snow, and I was like ‘I need some sunshine. I need to go to the beach.’ And I was sitting on the beach, watching the sunset, and I started thinking about him. The next day, when I went to go to the beach, I was walking up and down the beach, and I looked up and there was a buzzard flying around above me.”

On Wyatt helping him out in WWE: “When I moved to Florida and started wrestling in WWE…I made more money than I’d ever made in my life. But it was a totally different standard of living. So living in a one-bedroom apartment with a car, with insurance, and all this stuff, I’m living still, barely surviving week to week. And when I got called up on the main roster, I didn’t have enough money to pay for my hotel rooms when we went on the road. So for like the first month, Bray paid for everything for me. He bought me food, he paid for my hotel rooms. All that stuff.”