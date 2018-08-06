Braun Strowman: Bray Wyatt Isn’t My Best Friend, He’s My Brother

Braun Strowman recently spoke with SPN Action (via wrestlinginc.com) and explained the importance of his relationship to Bray Wyatt…

On His Relationship With Bray Wyatt: “It’s tough to keep a friend when you throw them off of cages and smash their car, eat their cake and do everything else. Behind the scenes, I’m friends with everyone at work, but without a doubt, my best friend is Bray Wyatt. The man pretty much brought me into the industry when they tagged me up with The Wyatt Family it was my seventh match I’d ever had. I didn’t know the difference between a headlock and a beele throw. Bray rode with me, showed me how to get around, how to book hotels, how to make the towns. Then he started helping me with learning how to wrestle and I will forever be indebted to him. He’s not my best friend, he’s my brother.”

On Kevin Owens: “I had to show Kevin I was fed up with him,” Strowman said of his Extreme Rulesmatch. “[Owens] running his mouth and running and being condescending treating friends how he treats them. It was time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine and I just had enough.”