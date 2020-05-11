Braun Strowman Out-Mind Games Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank (Highlights)

Braun Strowman had a remnant of his past to deal with in Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank, and he used his own mind games to do it. Strowman defeated Wyatt to retain his WWE Universal Championship at the PPV, pretending to embrace his Black Sheep past in order to do so. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The match ended with Strowman seeming to accept Wyatt’s manipulations to rejoin Wyatt’s flock, and the two embraced in the ring. However, it was all a ploy and Strowman took his mask off, crushing it under his foot and then hitting Wyatt with a power slam for the pinfall. As Strowman headed out with his title, Wyatt was left in the ring and we saw flashes of The Fiend play over the screen.

Looks like @WWEBrayWyatt had a friend unexpectedly show up at ringside! 🐷@BraunStrowman looks to overcome the mind games and retain the #UniversalChampionship at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/1lm73wvhcY — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020