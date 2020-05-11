wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Out-Mind Games Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank (Highlights)
Braun Strowman had a remnant of his past to deal with in Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank, and he used his own mind games to do it. Strowman defeated Wyatt to retain his WWE Universal Championship at the PPV, pretending to embrace his Black Sheep past in order to do so. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The match ended with Strowman seeming to accept Wyatt’s manipulations to rejoin Wyatt’s flock, and the two embraced in the ring. However, it was all a ploy and Strowman took his mask off, crushing it under his foot and then hitting Wyatt with a power slam for the pinfall. As Strowman headed out with his title, Wyatt was left in the ring and we saw flashes of The Fiend play over the screen.
Our full, live coverage of the show is here.
Time to have some FUN!
Is @WWEBrayWyatt on the verge of becoming #UniversalChampion at #MITB?! pic.twitter.com/OaN3uAADLr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
Come and get it, @WWEBrayWyatt.
Your #UniversalChampion @BraunStrowman is ready for battle! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ydz4E3P3hV
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
"You are strong!"@WWEBrayWyatt is caught a little off-guard by the #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman. Yowie wowie. #MITB pic.twitter.com/b960R9eOWo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
Is… is @WWEBrayWyatt being coached by Huskus?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/Yn14azyuRB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
👀 👀 👀
Looks familiar… #MITB @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/esDENSfd0N
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
Looks like @WWEBrayWyatt had a friend unexpectedly show up at ringside! 🐷@BraunStrowman looks to overcome the mind games and retain the #UniversalChampionship at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/1lm73wvhcY
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
Is this really happening?
Is @BraunStrowman returning HOME?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/OXriLvDDIk
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
He had to go to a 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 different place to do it, but @BraunStrowman is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/PJnqkvuub1
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
By any means necessary.#MITB @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/MJV4hZJGBP
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lio Rush Says He Was Supposed to Win Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
- Zack Ryder On His WWE Release & Why It Was a Relief, Says He’s Not Upset at WWE And Is Excited For What’s Next
- Jim Cornette Compares Karrion Kross To Marc Mero, Says Scarlett Is The Real Star Just Like Sable Was, Explains What Kross Needs
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond