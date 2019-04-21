wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Visits the Milwaukee Brewers, Latest Episode of Rollout Season 2, Top Instagram Photos Include Randy Orton and Lacey Evans

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Milwaukee Brewers Twitter account released a photo of Braun Strowman visiting the team. You can check out those photos below.

WWE.com released its latest picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s photo selections include Lacey Evans, Randy Orton, Natalya, Bianca Belair, The Riott Squad, and Baron Corbin. You can check out some of those photos below.

– Xavier Woods released the latest episode of Rollout Season 2. You can check out the new video in the player below.

