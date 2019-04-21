wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Visits the Milwaukee Brewers, Latest Episode of Rollout Season 2, Top Instagram Photos Include Randy Orton and Lacey Evans
– The Milwaukee Brewers Twitter account released a photo of Braun Strowman visiting the team. You can check out those photos below.
Hoping the Dodgers “GET THESE HANDS” against @BraunStrowman and The Crew! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Tw95T1lBrC
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 21, 2019
– WWE.com released its latest picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s photo selections include Lacey Evans, Randy Orton, Natalya, Bianca Belair, The Riott Squad, and Baron Corbin. You can check out some of those photos below.
It's time to weigh in on who had the STRONGEST IG game of the week!https://t.co/lP7N3tGcl2
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2019
– Xavier Woods released the latest episode of Rollout Season 2. You can check out the new video in the player below.
