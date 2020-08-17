Braun Strowman Calls Reports Of WWE Stars Contacting AEW ‘Fake News’

During yesterday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that ‘virtually everyone’ in WWE had contacted AEW about possibly working for them.

He said at the time: “Virtually everybody in WWE, including guys who have claimed different at one point or another have called up people in AEW, trying to see what they can get, or have had interest.”

Roman Reigns was listed as the only top superstar who didn’t, but it seems someone else took issue with that. The story was later spread by HeelByNature’s Jake. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman saw the post, then later sent DMs to Jake and told him that he didn’t contact anyone and that he wasn’t happy with his name being tied to lies. Wrestling Inc adds that he later shared it on his Instagram Live, calling it ‘fake news’.

You can find a screenshot of the DM exchange here.