wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Awards Chicago Bears With WWE Title, The Rock on Ellen, Titus O’Neil Volunteers
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman awarded the Chicago Bears a WWE Title belt following their Thanksgiving win yesterday: “Thanks for having me great game to watch!!! Even though I love the @packers #GoPackGo”
Thanks for having me great game to watch!!! Even though I love the @packers #GoPackGo https://t.co/9FRdi3wZew
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2019
– PWInsider reports that The Rock will be a guest on Ellen on December 10th.
– Here’s a video of Titus O’Neil volunteering at Metro Ministries, helping prepare meals.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017
- Erik and Ivar on Debuting as The Viking Experience, Convincing Vince McMahon to Change the Name
- Kenny Omega On What Hurt Most In His Lights Out Match at Full Gear, Addresses Criticism Of It
- Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita