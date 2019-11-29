WWE News: Braun Strowman Awards Chicago Bears With WWE Title, The Rock on Ellen, Titus O’Neil Volunteers

– Braun Strowman awarded the Chicago Bears a WWE Title belt following their Thanksgiving win yesterday: “Thanks for having me great game to watch!!! Even though I love the @packers #GoPackGo”

Thanks for having me great game to watch!!! Even though I love the @packers #GoPackGo https://t.co/9FRdi3wZew — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2019

– PWInsider reports that The Rock will be a guest on Ellen on December 10th.

– Here’s a video of Titus O’Neil volunteering at Metro Ministries, helping prepare meals.